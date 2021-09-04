Dizzee Rascal denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend earlier this summer, after he was charged with assault last month.

The rapper, real name is Dylan Mills, was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail. He was then charged last month (August 2).

Yesterday (September 3), Mills appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges made against him.

At the hearing, Mills pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into the complainant’s head and pushing her to the floor” at an address in Streatham on June 8.

Metropolitan Police said at the time: “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

The rapper’s hearing for the case will take place on February 18, 2022, with those to give evidence including Dizzee Rascal’s manager and his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Mills was granted conditional bail following the hearing, and will return to court next February.

Dizzee Rascal was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2020 for his services to music.

His last full-length album, ‘E3 AF’, came out in October 2020, and the rapper has been touring the album at multiple festivals since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, including Tramlines in Sheffield and Cornwall’s Boardmasters.