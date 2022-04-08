Dizzee Rascal given community order for assaulting ex-fiancé

Dizzee Rascal has been given a community order after being convicted of assaulting his ex-fiancé.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court last month (March 7) for assaulting his former fiancé over a row about child contact and finances.

He was found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and then pushing her to the ground at a house in Streathem, South London on June 8 last year.

Mills was originally arrested on June 8, 2021 on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail. He was charged on August 2.

Metropolitan Police said at the time: “Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

On September 3, Mills appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges made against him.

He was sentenced by district judge Polly Glledhill today at Croydon magistrates court (April 8) who told him she wanted him to work on his behaviour since he “lost his temper and used violence.”

Mills was sentenced to a community order with a 24 week curfew and was told he must wear an electronic tag. He was also given a twelve month restraining order with the judge saying it was a “necessary and proportionate” measure.

The judge went on to say that he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and that he “continue[s] to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case.”

Mills made no response during sentencing.

Back in February, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard that Mills allegedly “barged” his way into the house last summer.

The court was told that the assault happened in “the context of a domestic dispute” after the pair argued while Mills dropped his daughter off at the property.

Jones claimed that Mills had been “out of control” and that he “nearly dropped” their son. She alleged that he “put his forehead on my forehead and he pushed me around the room”, but said it wasn’t a “headbutt”.

Prosecutor Helena Duong alleged Mills “became very angry and started acting erratically, banging his head three times on the fridge with his son in his arms.”

After he was found guilty in March, Mills, was captured on film leaving court and knocking a camera out of the hands of a photographer. He then proceeded to pick the camera up and throw it across the street.