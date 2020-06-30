Dizzee Rascal has reiterated his desire to top the bill at Glastonbury in the future, saying that the festival “needs to hurry up and just let me headline that thing”.

The London rapper was due to play at this year’s cancelled festival, having previously headlined the West Holts Stage in 2017 and played on the Pyramid Stage before headliners Gorillaz and Arctic Monkeys in 2010 and 2013 respectively.

Speaking to The Guardian‘s Weekend magazine last weekend, Dizzee voiced his continuing desire to one day headline the main stage at Glastonbury.

“I was supposed to play Glastonbury this year,” he said. “At this point they need to hurry up and just let me headline that thing. Those sets I played on the Pyramid stage […] got me a headlining reaction – bigger than the actual headliners.

“That’s the thing about my sets – there’s not a lot of downtime, not a lot of dip, it’s just energy all the way through.”

Speaking back in 2017, Dizzee said that previous headliners Radiohead and Gorillaz “did not get the same reaction” from the crowd at Glastonbury as he did — branding Gorillaz’s 2010 headline slot in particular as “sleepy”.

Dizzee Rascal is among the artists who are set to perform during the Utilita ‘Live From The Drive-In’ gig series in August, which is being staged across the UK as a means of putting on a safe, socially distanced outdoor live music show during the coronavirus pandemic.