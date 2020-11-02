Dizzee Rascal latest star to become personal navigator on Waze app

Dizzee Rascal is the latest star to become a personal navigator on popular GPS app Waze.

The Google-owned navigation app is using the voice of the ‘Boy In Da Corner’ rapper until the end of the month in support of his new album ‘E3 AF’.

After users activate Dizzee’s voice in the app’s settings, he’ll advise them to “fix up, look sharp” for police on the roads, as well as giving them a heads up on any “bonkers” traffic jams.

Dizzee joins a long list of celebrities who have lent their voice to Waze, including Kevin Hart, Morgan Freeman, DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neal, T-Pain, Ed Helms, Rob Gronkowski, Neil Patrick Harris, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Batman.

Meanwhile, Dizzee Rascal has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his services to music.

A pioneer of the grime genre, Dizzee – real name Dylan Mills – brought the genre to mainstream audiences and paved the way for future grime stars including Stormzy.

Other musicians honoured in the list included ELO’s Jeff Lynne (OBE), Mica Paris (MBE), vocal coach Carrie Grant (MBE) and UK Sony Music boss Jason Iley. Krept and Konan were also awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Dizzee’s seventh album, ‘E3 AF’, arrived last Friday (October 30), featuring collaborations with Ghetts and Kano, Chip, D Double E, Frisco and more.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Dhruva Balram said of the album: “Throughout his career, Dizzee Rascal has pushed boundaries and surpassed expectations. This album is no different. It’s underpinned by a sense of homecoming for the rapper.

“On ‘E3 AF’, he marks his territory, coming back to a sound he grew up with while tipping his hat to the future. He recognises his enormous contribution while reminding everyone that he’s not done, not yet.”