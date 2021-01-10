Dizzee Rascal shares colourful new video for ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

Dizzee Rascal has shared a colourful new video for recent single ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ – watch below.

The track appears on the rapper’s recent album ‘E3 AF’.

The new video, which features Ocean Wisdom and was directed by Louis Mackay, sees the pair roaming through a colourful wonderland. The pair previously collaborated on 2019 track ‘Blessed’.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ video below.

Dizzee’s new video follows another recent visual, for Ella Eyre collaboration ‘Body Loose’, as well as the Bow rapper being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his services to music last October.

Speaking to NME for a recent cover feature around the release of ‘E3 AF’, Dizzee said the new album is “making a statement” that he’s “a fucking serious rapper”.

“I’m trying to give you all sides of me,” he added of the EP. “With ‘Raskit’, I purposely didn’t have no one else on there. It was making a statement. That’s what that was about. Then the EP ‘Don’t Gas Me’ was where I got back into producing so it’s a bit of a taste. Now on this album, we’re in full swing.”

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘E3 AF’, NME wrote: “Throughout his career, Dizzee Rascal has pushed boundaries and surpassed expectations. This album is no different. It’s underpinned by a sense of homecoming for the rapper.

“On ‘E3 AF’, he marks his territory, coming back to a sound he grew up with while tipping his hat to the future. He recognises his enormous contribution while reminding everyone that he’s not done, not yet.”