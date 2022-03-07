Dizzee Rascal smashes paparazzi’s camera after guilty verdict in assault case

Dizzee Rascal was found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancé in a London Magistrates court this afternoon (March 7).

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty of assault in relation to an incident that took place in Streatham on June 8, 2021.

In newly surfaced footage, Mills, clearly upset with the verdict, was captured on film leaving the court and knocking a camera out of the hands of a photographer. He then proceeded to pick the camera up and throw it across the street.

Advertisement

You can see the incident below:

Furious Dizzee Rascal throws camera across street after guilty verdict in assault case – more here https://t.co/l4Afs8CZqX pic.twitter.com/cv70D58OmH — ITV London (@itvlondon) March 7, 2022

Mills was originally arrested on June 8, 2021 on suspicion of common assault and was later released on bail. He was later charged on August 2.

Metropolitan Police said at the time of the incident that “officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

On September 3, Mills appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges made against him. At the hearing, Mills pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into the complainant’s head and pushing her to the floor” at an address in Streatham on June 8.

Back in February, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard that Mills allegedly “barged” his way into the house last summer.

Advertisement

He was said to have put his forehead against his ex-fiancé, Cassandra Jones, and then “pushed her to the ground.”

The court was told that the assault happened in “the context of a domestic dispute” after the pair argued while Mills dropped his daughter off at the property.

Jones claimed that Mills had been “out of control” and that he “nearly dropped” their son. She alleged that he “put his forehead on my forehead and he pushed me around the room”, but said it wasn’t a “headbutt”.

Prosecutor Helena Duong alleged Mills “became very angry and started acting erratically, banging his head three times on the fridge with his son in his arms.”

Mills denied the claims.