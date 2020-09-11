Listen to Dizzee Rascal team up with Smoke Boys for new single ‘Act Like You Know’

Dizzee Rascal has teamed up with Smoke Boys for his latest single ‘Act Like You Know’ — you can listen to the track below.

The new song is taken from Dizzee’s forthcoming new album ‘E3 AF’, which is set for release on October 9. The record is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Raskit’.

Dizzee has shared ‘Act Like You Know’, featuring the south London collective Smoke Boys, today (September 11), and you can hear their collaboration below.

Marking his first album in over a decade to be wholly written, recorded and produced in the UK, ‘E3 AF’ is being billed as “a 10-track layered, purposeful statement of intent, rooted in Dizzee’s inedible ties to both east London and Black British music’s legacy”.

You can see the current tracklist for Dizzee Rascal’s ‘E3 AF’ below.

Happy Accident (feat. P Money) What’s That (feat. Frisco & D Double E) Body Loose Trappish (feat. Chip) You Don’t Know Niona (feat. Steel Banglez & Alicai Harley) Act Like U Know (feat. Smoke Boys) Eastside (feat. Ghetts & Kano) Dead Space (feat. Ocean Wisdom) Moon Ting

Upon announcing the album, Dizzee dropped the the Chip-featuring single ‘L.L.L.L (Love Life Live Large)’.

Earlier this week Dizzee Rascal was among the winners at GRM Daily‘s 2020 Rated Awards, where he was honoured with the Legacy Award.

Other winners on the night included J Hus, who picked up Album Of The Year for his second LP ‘Big Conspiracy’, and Stefflon Don, who was victorious in the Female Artist Of The Year category.