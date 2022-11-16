DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42.

Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.

“She was more than just a sister, a daughter and a friend,” he wrote. “She was the light and soul of the room.”

The Hong Kong-born artist began her career as a resident DJ at London fetish night Torture Garden, where she would spin a mixture of prog house, tech-funk and breakbeat.

She also performed at a number of other clubs including the now defunct Turnmills in Farringdon before she went on to launch her debut release ‘In Session’ in 2004 which was followed by ‘Never Enough’.

Slack went on to set up her own label, Slack Trax, before moving back to Hong Kong in 2015, where she launched her own music school, teaching music production to young students.

Utah Saints were among those who paid tribute to the late DJ, writing: “V.sad…. RIP Janette Slack , yes, a true trailblazer …”

Fellow DJ and producer Krafty Kuts also expressed his sadness. “Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of my really good friend and amazing DJ & teacher @janetteslack so so sad,” he said.

“She was the rarest of people, with genuine magnetism – attracting, connecting and lighting up those around with her unmatched energy and peerless infectious enthusiasm,” Justin Sweeting, head of music for Clockenflap, the Hong Kong outdoor music festival where Slack had performed, told the South China Morning Post.

“From formalised projects to even the briefest of social interactions, quite simply, she always made everything better.”

In a tribute shared on Facebook, Torture Garden wrote: “She was a much-loved part of the TG family, bringing her big looks and big energy whenever she DJ’d for us. She meant a lot to so many people and our thoughts are with everyone whose lives she touched.”

You can view a selection of tributes below:

V.sad…. RIP Janette Slack , yes, a true trailblazer …. https://t.co/pdoK2rBjFh — Utah Saints (@UtahSaints) November 15, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of my really good friend and amazing DJ & teacher @janetteslack so so sad 😞 — Krafty Kuts (@Krafty_Kuts) November 15, 2022

Janette Slack was an awesome person and DJ we used to run DJ classes for kids early 2000s, she was always smiling, helpful, eager to learn more, genuine, and a lovely girl all round, she'll be missed by a lot of people 🕊 — Nonames (@djnonames) November 15, 2022

Aghast to hear @janetteslack is gone. I recall seeing her DJ in my very early TG years, & being in awe of this pin-up powerhouse latex-wrapped action movie icon made flesh. She was so stunning & talented, it was unreal. But she *was* real – and that's all too vividly sad today. — Alix Fox 🦊 (@AlixFox) November 15, 2022

Unbelievably sad news to hear of the passing of Janette Slack, an incredibly talented DJ + genuinely lovely person. Was honoured to have her, the excellent @tomreal and @StantonWarriors play incredible sets for me for my Easter breaks night back in the day.

Gone far, far too soon pic.twitter.com/3PFw4H9cYh — T.W. Burgess (@manoghosts) November 15, 2022

@janetteslack lovage forever . I’m thankful for you. 🍍 always in my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W5lzLnlpmX — Maliksta (@maliksta) November 15, 2022