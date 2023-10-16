DJ and singer-songwriter Aérea Negrot dies, aged 43

Former Hercules And Love Affair singer Aérea Negrot has died, aged 43.

The Venezuelan DJ and singer-songwriter joined the band in 2008 and contributed vocals on four tracks on their 2011 album ‘Blue Songs’.

Her label, BPitch Control, who she signed and released her debut album ‘Arabxilla’ through in 2011 as well as multiple EPs, confirmed her passing on Instagram.

“We’re beyond heartbroken over the passing of our treasured and brilliant Danielle,” the label wrote. “Her light, music and beautiful uplifting voice, her one-of-a-kind artistic approach and performance have touched every soul they have ever encountered.

“We are forever grateful to have had the honour to cross our path with such a giving and talented human and artist. We will all eternally miss you, our dearest Dani.”

The cause of her death remains unknown. The artist – whose real name was Danielle Gallegos – was raised by a family of professional dancers and had previously been a classically trained dancer before working in music.

When a knee injury halted her ballet career, she switched her focus to nightclubs, forming the group La Familia Felíz with Fata Kiefer and Milton Fermat, who released the track ‘La Disco’.

According to a previous interview with Remezcla, Gallegos’s first performance as Aérea Negrot took place aged 17 in Amsterdam’s Central Station.

She later secured a place at the prestigious London Centre of Contemporary Music before joining Andy Butler’s outfit.

By that time Gallegos was already living in Berlin, where she resided until she died.

Over the years she has also worked with the likes of Matias Aguayo, Miguel Toro, Billie Ray Martin, System of Survival, Massimiliano Paggliara and others.