DJ Carnage announces drive-in music festival ‘Road Rave’

The DJ and producer Carnage has announced that he is staging a drive-in music festival next month, billing it as “the first ever North American festival in corona[virus] history”.

Called ‘Road Rave’, the event will take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando on Saturday June 6.

Carnage announced ‘Road Rave’ this week with the promise that it’ll be North America’s first festival “in coronavirus history”. Sets from Riot Ten, Gravedgr and Carnage himself will take place during the four-hour event, with “a ​full festival main stage production” apparently set to be in place.

Advertisement

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with capacity confined to 500 cars with a minimum of two and a maximum of six people in each car. Organisers are asking that each guest wears a face mask when outside their vehicle in the event space, where food trucks will be open — as well as roaming golf cart vendors taking orders.

Guests “MUST stay within the width of your vehicle,” the event’s FAQ section states. “You can not dance or group with anyone outside of your vehicle. We will have staff monitoring for social distancing, please follow their instructions. You will be asked to leave if you do not comply. We are all in this together, be safe and be smart.”

A portion of the proceeds from ‘Road Rave’ will go towards funding the ​ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is providing assistance to vulnerable communities in Nicaragua during the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Earlier this month Denmark began trialling drive-in gigs, while a nightclub in Germany held a ‘drive-in rave’ to circumvent the coronavirus restrictions.