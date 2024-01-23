DJ Harvey opens new Bali nightclub, Klymax Discotheque

DJ Harvey has quietly opened a new nightclub in Bali called Klymax Discotheque.

The Cambridge DJ recently took to his Instagram account to announce the new venue, while sharing pictures of the wood-decked club. In the post’s caption, he revealed that he had worked on the club over the past five years with local resort and beach club, Desa Potato Head, and that it opened up quietly on New Year’s Eve, with him taking the spot behind the decks the whole night long.

“Been quietly working these past 5 yrs on building my own custom club in Bali with Potato Head/Desa,” he wrote. “Klymax Discotheque opened without pre hype or grand gesture on NYE with myself playing open to close.” He concluded by calling his nightclub one of the best in the world, stating: “One of the finest clubs in the world is now ready for you all to enjoy.”

Klymax Nightclub’s official website states that it is situated in the Desa Potato Head compound, and will be open on Friday and Saturday nights between 10PM and 4AM. This weekend, the club will host Carl Craig and Danny on Friday (January 26), with Marcellus Pittman and Dita taking over the decks on Saturday (January 27). Revellers can register for spots via the club’s website.

The club’s Instagram account also demonstrates that the club’s January programme has featured DJs including Archie, Artwork, Nina Kravitz and Courtney Bailey.

Klymax Nightclub is the latest development undertaken by Desa Potato Head, which is also home to a variety of music-related establishments, including Studio Eksotika, an audiophile bar and studio space, as well as a listening bar and vinyl store called Headstream.

DJ Harvey, who is currently based in Los Angeles, has released a handful of material in the past, including his 2021 compilation ‘The Sound of Mercury Rising, Vol. III’, which features contributions from The Stallions, Chris Coco, Backbeat Convention and more. The previous year, he was featured on on the 20th anniversary edition of The Avalanches’ ‘Since I Left You’, contributing a “nightclub re-edit” of album highlight, ‘Electricity’.

In 2018, electronic music staple Peggy Gou spoke about DJ Harvey’s influence in an interview with NME. “If anyone asks me “who do you want to be”, “what’s your aim”, “what kind of artist do you want to be”, and they were comparing me with different big artists, my goal would always be someone like Harvey,” she said. “He’s a legend, you know if you go see him the music is going to be good. People respect him, as a DJ and as someone with good music, and most importantly, he has the reputation. He’s not one of those DJs that’s just famous because they’re famous – he has background to his story. I don’t think I know any DJ who doesn’t respect him.”