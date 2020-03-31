DJ Jazzy Jeff suspects coronavirus as he battles pneumonia in both lungs

DJ Jazzy Jeff revealed on social media that he is feeling symptoms of coronavirus as he recovers from pneumonia.

The producer told fans on Instagram to take the virus seriously – although he did not say if he was tested for Covid-19 – and revealed he lost his sense of smell and taste, one of the symptoms of the respiratory illness.

Writing on his Instagram story, the DJ said: “Pls say a prayer for all the sick… it’s a lot more than you know!!

“I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs… I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel of a wife! [sic]”

He added: “Please take this serious… It does not care who you are… what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe.”

In his most recent tweet, he complained about feeling ill for several weeks.

On March 7 said, he wrote on Twitter: “I’ll be happy when I’m home and I can cough freely…LOL.”

The Fresh Prince star joins a host of celebrities who has contracted coronavirus or reported experiencing the symptoms.

Among those that have reported to testing positive for coronavirus are Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Geto Boys rapper Scarface, actor Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien.

Sadly, country singer Joe Diffie, and Arrows frontman Alan Merrill have all passed away after contracting COVID-19.