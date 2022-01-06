DJ Kay Slay has reportedly been hospitalised with COVID and is on a ventilator fighting for his life

DJ Kay Slay has reportedly been hospitalised with COVID.

According to music manager Wack 100, the New York DJ and record executive is currently on a ventilator fighting for his life.

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting COVID and he’s just be put on a ventilator. Keep him in your prayers please.”

LL Cool J also offered his support in a separate post writing: “Send strength @djkayslay. Love u bro.”

Hip Hop promoter/producer Van Silk told HipHopDX that he had been concerned about Kay Slay’s health for some time and that the artist – real name Keith Grayson – wasn’t vaccinated.

“To my brother Kay Slay: I’ve known you since you were 15 years old,” he wrote in a text.

“We done a lot together – from me helping you with Straight Stuntin magazine as the first editor to how the many DJs we put on during the mixtape era, and now working on the ‘Rolling Deep 200’ project. Brother, I love you and you gotta get well. You know how I was on your back about getting vaccinated.”

During his career, Kay Slay has released a host of albums including 2003’s ‘The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1’, 2004’s ‘The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2’, 2006’s ‘The Champions: North Meets South’ and 2010’s ‘More Than Just a DJ’.

His illness comes as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise in the US and across the world.