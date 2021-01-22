DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are latest musicians to create OnlyFans profile

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are the latest musicians to create a profile on subscription service OnlyFans.

The UK-based site, which describes itself as a “subscription social platform”, allows fans to pay a monthly fee in exchange for content from its creators, traditionally amateur porn stars, but more recently the likes of fitness experts, chefs, artists and other celebrities have signed up.

Following in the footsteps of fellow musicians Cardi B (who charges $4.99 a month) and Tyga ($20 a month), Khaled and Joe have teamed up for a joint OnlyFans profile, charging $20 a month for “exclusive motivational and inspiration content”, beginning on January 25.

According to a press release, Khaled and Joe – who are “almost always together” – will be sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and video “of their personal lives, including playing basketball, dining together, hanging in the studio, special guests and more”.

“We wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans,” said Joe.

Khaled added: “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else… it’s the light.”

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled has announced the title of his forthcoming 12th studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father Of Asahd’.

Sharing the news in a 90-second clip on Instagram last year, the producer took fans on a journey through his lengthy career, ending with the big reveal of the LP’s title: ‘Khaled Khaled’.

The first two singles from the album, ‘POPSTAR’ and ‘GREECE’, which both feature Drake, arrived last summer.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi has jokingly responded after being tipped to earn £2million a month on OnlyFans.

According to researchers at SlotsUp, the ‘Someone You Loved’ artist could be a huge success on the subscription platform that “enables content creators to monetise their influence” and hosts adult content.