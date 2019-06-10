DJ Khaled is reportedly to sue the Billboard Chart after Tyler, The Creator beats him to Number One

Khaled lost out by 30,000 copies

DJ Khaled is reportedly to sue the Billboard Chart after his new album ‘Father Of Asahd‘ failed to reach Number One in the US charts.

The album was pipped to the post by Tyler, The Creator‘s acclaimed new album ‘IGOR’, which outsold him by 30,000 sales.

According to Page Six, Khaled is planning to sue the Billboard Chart for unfairly disqualifying 100,000 sales because they were a part of a bundle with an energy drink.

It is reported that Billboard had initially agreed to include these sales, but later backtracked. A ‘DJ Khaled source’ is quoted as saying: “When Khaled’s team tried to appeal, Billboard refused to budge.”

Page Six have previously reported that Khaled was furious when Tyler beat him to the top spot, with “multiple sources” telling the publication that he threw a tantrum at record label Epic.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“He stormed into Epic with an entourage,” a source said of Khaled. When projections showed his new record looked likely to come in second, they allege that “he was angry and yelling. He threw a temper tantrum,”

In better news for Khaled, he’s just been cast in the forthcoming Bad Boys sequel, alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

He and Smith also teamed up for a rap-heavy remake of ‘Friend Like Me’ for the soundtrack to Disney’s recent remake of ‘Aladdin’.