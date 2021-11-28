DJ Khaled says he has another new collaboration with Drake on the way

DJ Khaled has confirmed that he has another new collaboration with Drake on the way, calling it a “crazy” song.

The pair teamed up twice last year on the singles ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’, which both appeared on Khaled’s 12th studio album, ‘Khaled Khaled’.

In new footage shared from Khaled’s birthday party celebrations, in which Drake FaceTimed him.

“Oh shit, I’m on some Drake shit right here,” Khaled said when the rapper phoned him, adding: “Drake, you know you started this shit right? All these green diamonds and shit.”

Khaled then confirmed the new collaboration, saying: “I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon. This shit sound crazy too, the vocals are in!”

See the videos below:

DJ Khaled secures another Drake feature & says the VOCALS are in at his birthday party pic.twitter.com/wU9Fm86xDO — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 27, 2021

Elsewhere, Drake has become the first artist ever to have two albums spend 400 weeks each on the Billboard 200.

It comes after Drake marked another Billboard record earlier this year as the first artist ever to have his songs debut in the top three slot positions.

The songs comprised the ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP, which preceded the release of September’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The latter album quickly made Drake the only act in Billboard history alongside The Beatles to have dominated all spots in the top five in a week.

Next month, Drake is set to perform at Kanye West’s upcoming benefit concert ‘Free Larry Hoover’. The two artists will headline the concert on December 9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.