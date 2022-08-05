DJ Khaled taps Drake and Lil Baby, interpolates Bee Gees hit on new single ‘Staying Alive’

DJ Khaled has shared ‘Staying Alive’, a Drake and Lil Baby-assisted single lifted from the producer’s upcoming album.

‘Staying Alive’, the chorus of which interpolates the 1977 Bee Gees song of the same name, sees Khaled refresh the old school disco classic with sparse production and sharp hi-hats. Khaled lists the Bee Gees — Robin, Andy and Maurice Gibb — as lyricists on the new track.

For their part, Drake and Lil Baby switch flows before delivering an auto-tuned rendition of the titular original on the new song’s hook. “Ah, ah, ah, I’m stayin’ alive / I’m stayin’ alive/ I’m stayin’ alive,” Drake sings.

The single is accompanied by a music video, directed by R.T. Thorne. In it, Drake dons medical scrubs and a stethoscope, while Lil Baby hosts a booze-fuelled party. Elsewhere, Khaled takes centre stage at a motivational speaking engagement, before all three collaborators unite for the song’s final chorus. Watch that below:

‘Staying Alive’ is the first single to be shared from ‘God Did’, Khaled’s upcoming 13th studio album. Alongside Drake and Lil Baby, the album will also feature Jay-Z, and is set for release on August 26.

The song marks Khaled’s most recent collaboration with Drake, having enlisted the musician for previous singles ‘To the Max’, ‘Popstar’, and ‘Greece’, among others.

Lil Baby, meanwhile, has appeared on Khaled songs ‘I Did It’, and ‘Body in Motion’, and remains a longtime collaborator with Drake. Over the years, the pair have contributed dual verses on tracks like ‘Never Recover’, ‘Wants and Needs’, and ‘Girls Want Girls’, the last of which featured on Drake’s most recent album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

‘God Did’ will succeed last year’s ‘Khaled Khaled’, which featured a star-studded list of collaborators that included Cardi B, Migos, Post Malone, H.E.R and Megan Thee Stallion.

Khaled first teased a new Drake collaboration in November 2021, promising fans that “this shit sound crazy”.