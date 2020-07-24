DJ Khaled teases Megan Thee Stallion collab: “We cooked something up”

DJ Khaled has teased a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, after revealing the pair have “cooked something up”.

The producer hinted that a new track could be on the way in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“I mean fuck it, this is the Zane Lowe show right … I’ll be honest with you … you know, me and Megan, we got one. Ya, we cooked something up,” he said.

In the same interview, he teased his next album ‘Khaled Khaled’, having previously collaborated with Drake on two new tracks earlier this month.

“I’m going to break out ‘Khaled Khaled’ more through the process, through the rollout. You know what I mean?,” he said.

“And this was a way to come with two keys. My first and last name is the same. That’s true. Two keys there, too. I got two kids. And when I was talking to Drake, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘I want to hit him with a knockout.’ That’s what I asked him. I said, ‘I want to hit him with a knockout.'”

While his twelfth album is yet to secure a release date, it comes just over a year after the release of his last album, ‘Father of Asahd’, which dropped in May 2019.

Last month, Khaled also won Video Of The Year at this year’s BET Awards for his ‘Higher’ single, featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

Held virtually for the first time ever due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony featured a number of performances that were sent in by the likes of Public Enemy and Jennifer Hudson.