DJ missing for six days after partying in Manchester during Christmas

He was last seen in Manchester's Deansgate area

Charlotte Krol
A view down Deansgate at night in Manchester towards the Beetham Tower incorporating the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, England. CREDIT: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An appeal to find a DJ who went missing after partying in central Manchester last weekend has been launched.

Jonathan Gudmonson, 28, also known under his DJ name Jonny Arta, was last seen on Sunday morning (December 29). He was attending a party in Manchester city centre’s Deansgate area.

On the lookout for our boy Jonny Arta (Jonathan Gudmonson)!He hasn’t been seen since Sunday. If any of you guys in and…

Posted by Alex Papias on Thursday, January 2, 2020

The Manchester Evening News reports that he left the party in the early hours of the morning but did not return to his home in Crewe, Cheshire.

His friends told the website that they believed he travelled by taxi to A&E at Tameside Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne but he never checked in and has not communicated with anyone since.

A friend of Gudmonson’s, Brad Chipling, said: “He was last seen at a party in central Manchester.

“He was then seen in Ashton, he was supposed to be going to hospital. But he never arrived.

“A couple of our friends are with his mum, she is really worried.”

The DJ has been reported missing to Cheshire Police.

Anyone with further information over Jonathan Gudmonson’s whereabouts can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

