Listen to DJ Scheme’s new Juice WRLD-featuring track ‘Buck 50’

DJ Scheme has shared ‘Buck 50’, which posthumously features the late Juice WRLD – you can hear the new track below.

The song, which also features Carlton, has been released today (January 22) as part of the deluxe version of Scheme’s December album ‘FAMILY’.

‘Buck 50’ had initially been set to feature on the original tracklist of ‘FAMILY’ last month, but ultimately did not make the final cut of the record.

Advertisement

The track has now been released, however, along with the expanded “finished edition” of ‘FAMILY’, which already features guest contributions from the likes of Skrillex, Joey Bada$$ and Ty Dolla $ign.

You can hear DJ Scheme and Juice WRLD’s ‘Buck 50’ below.

Last week the Young Thug-featuring ‘Bad Boy’, another posthumous Juice WRLD release, was officially released.

The collaboration was accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed video featuring both rappers. It was the last music video Juice filmed before his death in December 2019.

‘Bad Boy’ marked the fourth collaboration between the pair. Back in 2018, Thug appeared on Juice’s mixtape with Future, ‘WRLD ON DRUGS’, featuring on the track ‘Red Bentley’.

Advertisement

Last month, Juice WRLD‘s girlfriend Ally Lotti shared a series of letters that were written to her by the late rapper. Lotti released the letters to mark the one-year anniversary of Juice’s death from an accidental overdose.