DJ Shadow announces first full tour in seven years, including UK dates

DJ Shadow has shared details of 2024 international tour in support of his new album ‘Action Adventure‘ – find ticket information below.

The DJ and producer, real name Joshua Paul Davis, heads out on his first full tour in seven years next year with a handful of dates scheduled before the end of 2023.

One of the dates will see the artist perform at Outernet’s HERE venue in central London (March 23, 2024).

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 3) at 10am local time here. Artist pre-sale opens this Thursday (November 2) at 10am local time.

Announcing the Action Adventure World Tour! That's right, I'm taking the show on the road, beginning January, 2024! Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM local: https://t.co/6iLvLloIDM pic.twitter.com/Skm4lKgARz — DJ Shadow (@djshadow) October 30, 2023

DJ Shadow tour dates:

OCTOBER 2023

31 – 1015 Folsom, San Francisco, CA

DECEMBER 2023

06 – Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

JANUARY 2024

18 – San Diego, CA, US, House Of Blues

19 – Los Angeles, CA, US, The Fonda Theatre

20 – San Francisco, CA, US, Regency Ballroom

22 – Portland, OR, US, Revolution Hall

23 – Vancouver, BC, Canada, Vogue Theatre

24 – Seattle, WA, US, Neptune Theatre

27 – Englewood, CO, US, Gothic Theatre

30 – Minneapolis, MN, US, First Avenue

31 – Chicago, IL, US, Metro

FEBRUARY 2024

01 – Detroit, MI, US, Majestic Theater

03 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Concert Hall

06 – Boston, MA, US, Royale Boston

07 – New York, NY, US, – Webster Hall

08 – Philadelphia, PA, US, Union Transfer

10 – Washington DC, US, 9:30 Club

MARCH 2024

06 – Berlin, Germany, Festsaal Kreuzberg

07 – Prague, Czech Republic, Republic Roxy

08 – Vienna, Austria, Ottakringer Brauerei

10 – Strasbourg, France, La Laiterie

12 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

13 – Rennes, France, Le MEM

15 – Paris, France, Elysee Monmartre

16 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Atelier

17 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg OZ

19 – Brighton, UK, Concorde2

20 – Leeds, UK, Project House

22 – Manchester, UK, New Century

23 – London, UK, HERE at Outernet

24 – Bristol, UK, Central Warehouse

27 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowlands

28 – Dublin, Ireland, The Academy

The producer’s seventh studio album, which was released last Friday (October 27), is almost entirely an instrumental collection. The 14-track LP differs from his 2019′ star-studded album ‘Our Pathetic Age’ in a bid to “write music that flexed different energies”.

Taking to Instagram on August 9, DJ Shadow said: “I needed to get personal and make music for myself again. I didn’t want to compromise or write music to give someone else a runway, I wanted to force myself to permeate every available sonic space and ‘own’ the total composition.”

In recent years Davis has remixed songs by acts including Deftones (for their ‘Black Stallion’ remix album) and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard (Black Hot Soup’), and released a 25th anniversary reissue of his debut album ‘Endtroducing’.