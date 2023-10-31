DJ Shadow announces first full tour in seven years, including UK dates

DJ Shadow has shared details of 2024 international tour in support of his new album ‘Action Adventure‘ – find ticket information below.
The DJ and producer, real name Joshua Paul Davis, heads out on his first full tour in seven years next year with a handful of dates scheduled before the end of 2023.
One of the dates will see the artist perform at Outernet’s HERE venue in central London (March 23, 2024).
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 3) at 10am local time here. Artist pre-sale opens this Thursday (November 2) at 10am local time.
Announcing the Action Adventure World Tour! That's right, I'm taking the show on the road, beginning January, 2024! Tickets on sale Friday at 10 AM local: https://t.co/6iLvLloIDM pic.twitter.com/Skm4lKgARz
— DJ Shadow (@djshadow) October 30, 2023
DJ Shadow tour dates:
OCTOBER 2023
31 – 1015 Folsom, San Francisco, CA
DECEMBER 2023
06 – Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico
JANUARY 2024
18 – San Diego, CA, US, House Of Blues
19 – Los Angeles, CA, US, The Fonda Theatre
20 – San Francisco, CA, US, Regency Ballroom
22 – Portland, OR, US, Revolution Hall
23 – Vancouver, BC, Canada, Vogue Theatre
24 – Seattle, WA, US, Neptune Theatre
27 – Englewood, CO, US, Gothic Theatre
30 – Minneapolis, MN, US, First Avenue
31 – Chicago, IL, US, Metro
FEBRUARY 2024
01 – Detroit, MI, US, Majestic Theater
03 – Toronto, ON, Canada – The Concert Hall
06 – Boston, MA, US, Royale Boston
07 – New York, NY, US, – Webster Hall
08 – Philadelphia, PA, US, Union Transfer
10 – Washington DC, US, 9:30 Club
MARCH 2024
06 – Berlin, Germany, Festsaal Kreuzberg
07 – Prague, Czech Republic, Republic Roxy
08 – Vienna, Austria, Ottakringer Brauerei
10 – Strasbourg, France, La Laiterie
12 – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
13 – Rennes, France, Le MEM
15 – Paris, France, Elysee Monmartre
16 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Atelier
17 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg OZ
19 – Brighton, UK, Concorde2
20 – Leeds, UK, Project House
22 – Manchester, UK, New Century
23 – London, UK, HERE at Outernet
24 – Bristol, UK, Central Warehouse
27 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowlands
28 – Dublin, Ireland, The Academy
The producer’s seventh studio album, which was released last Friday (October 27), is almost entirely an instrumental collection. The 14-track LP differs from his 2019′ star-studded album ‘Our Pathetic Age’ in a bid to “write music that flexed different energies”.
Taking to Instagram on August 9, DJ Shadow said: “I needed to get personal and make music for myself again. I didn’t want to compromise or write music to give someone else a runway, I wanted to force myself to permeate every available sonic space and ‘own’ the total composition.”
In recent years Davis has remixed songs by acts including Deftones (for their ‘Black Stallion’ remix album) and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard (Black Hot Soup’), and released a 25th anniversary reissue of his debut album ‘Endtroducing’.