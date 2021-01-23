DJ Spinderella has criticised the upcoming new Salt-N-Pepa biopic.

Spinderella, real name Deidra Muriel Roper, was the group’s former DJ and third member. Yesterday (Jan 22), she took to social media to criticise the biopic, saying she was “disappointed” she was excluded from “every aspect of development and production.”

“Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special…” she wrote on Twitter.

“Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives. Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me.

“Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production… all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success.”

You can see the thread below:

Spinderella continued, “There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman.

“It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it. I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with.”

She concluded: “In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds.

This will continue in my work and in my service. The great news is I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content and I’m ready to share.”

The three-hour film will tell the story of Cheryl ‘Salt’ James (played by G. G. Towwnson) and Sanda ‘Pepa’ Denton (Laila Odom) and their rise to fame after recording a song for friend Hurby ‘Luv Bug’ Azor (Cleveland Berto). Monique Paul plays Spinderella.

The biopic will feature their greatest hits, including ‘Let’s Talk About Sex,’ ‘Whatta Man,’ ‘Shoop’ and ‘Push It’.