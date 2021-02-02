DJ Tiiny dropped by Capital XTRA for charging £200 to play songs

DJ Tiiny has been dropped by the radio station Capital XTRA after it emerged that he was charging £200 to play songs on his weekly show.

Tiiny, whose real name is Frank Boakye-Yiadom, said he took “full responsibility for my actions and fully accept the consequences as a result”.

The DJ had hosted the 7pm to 9pm Friday night show on Capital XTRA since 2018, but he was removed from the station’s schedule last week after the producer J Beatz shared a screenshot on his Twitter of an email that was allegedly sent to him by Tiiny.

So I did a mail out of my new track coming out and look at what this DJ is telling me! Pay to play you know smh! This DJ is on a big station and is asking for money to play songs what kinda Selecta is this?!?!? pic.twitter.com/f0lqIM3srI — J Beatz (@jbeatzmusic) January 28, 2021

“If you wish for the track to be premiered on my Friday night radio show, there would be a charge of £200 for one track,” the purported email written by the DJ read.

“This would also include keeping the track within my radio playlist for 2 weeks.” Requesting such payments goes against the Ofcom broadcasting code, meaning it is forbidden on UK radio. Tiiny, who has previously toured with Stormzy, confirmed his departure from Capital XTRA in a statement issued yesterday (February 1).

“Over the last couple of days I have very quickly learnt a much-needed lesson,” Tiiny wrote. “I was given an incredible opportunity within radio and carelessly and irresponsibly took advantage of my position.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and fully accept the consequences as a result. I am very sorry to everyone this has affected and to those I have let down.”

Global Radio, the parent company of Capital and Capital XTRA, declined to comment on Tiiny’s departure.