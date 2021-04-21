Django Django announce UK, Ireland and Europe tour for this autumn

Django Django have shared details of a UK, Ireland and Europe tour for October and November 2021.
The London-based art rockers will kick the tour off at Belfast’s Limelight venue on October 9 before wrapping things up at Lyon’s L’Epicerie Moderne on November 18. The tour is in support of their latest album, ‘Glowing In The Dark’, which was released in February.
Tickets are available in a pre-sale from Dice now, with further ticketing information to be announced.
Additionally, the band has announced a limited 7″ run of ‘Glowing In The Dark tracks ‘Kick The Devil Out’ and ‘Waking Up’, which will only be available to buy on our tour. They are giving five copies away for free – find out more in the tweet below.
We’re going to give 5 free copies away to early buyers of tickets for each date on the tour – if you want to be in with a chance to win them:
1) Tag 3 friends & RT this tweet.
2) Purchase a ticket to the show.
3) Screenshot your proof of purchase.
4) DM us your screenshot. pic.twitter.com/9spidZFuLk
— django django (@thedjangos) April 21, 2021
Django Django 2021 tour dates:
OCTOBER
Saturday 09 – Belfast – Limelight
Sunday 10 – Dublin – The Academy
Monday 11 – Leeds – University
Tuesday 12 – Sheffied – The Leadmill
Thursday 14 – Manchester – Manchester Cathedral
Friday 15 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room
Saturday 16 – Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union
Monday 18 – Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory
Tuesday 19 – Cardiff – The Tramshed
Wednesday 20 – Bristol – SWX
Friday 22 – London – Exhibition London
Saturday 23 – Brighton – CHALK
NOVEMBER
Monday 01 – Brussels – Botanique
Tuesday 02 – Tourcoing – Le Grand Mix
Thursday 04 – Paris – Elysee Montmarte
Friday 05 – Cologne – Gebaude 9
Saturday 06 – Amsterdam – Paradiso
Monday 08 – Copenhagen – Vega
Tuesday 09 – Hamburg – Knust
Thursday 11 – Berlin – Metropol
Friday 12 – Warsaw – Niebo
Saturday 13 – Prague – Meet Factory
Sunday 14 – Munich – Ampere
Tuesday 16 – Milan – Generalli
Wednesday 17 – Zurich – Mascotte
Thursday 18 – Lyon – L’Epicerie Moderne
In a four-star review of the band’s latest album, NME’s Will Richards wrote: “Among an album that often wonders pleasantly but somewhat aimlessly through a dreamland, two moments elevate it higher. Firstly, Charlotte Gainsbourg‘s floaty vocals on ‘Waking Up’ provide a welcome new texture.
“Then there’s the album’s huge, direct hammerblow of a title track. Backed by a UK garage-adjacent beat, it’s a propulsive thrash towards the dancefloor, and one to add to the ever-growing playlist of songs that are just begging to be played at festivals and in clubs, when we’re finally allowed back in those sweaty rooms. Until then, lay back and begin the journey to wherever you please.”