Django Django announce UK, Ireland and Europe tour for this autumn

Django Django have shared details of a UK, Ireland and Europe tour for October and November 2021.

The London-based art rockers will kick the tour off at Belfast’s Limelight venue on October 9 before wrapping things up at Lyon’s L’Epicerie Moderne on November 18. The tour is in support of their latest album, ‘Glowing In The Dark’, which was released in February.

Tickets are available in a pre-sale from Dice now, with further ticketing information to be announced.

Advertisement

Additionally, the band has announced a limited 7″ run of ‘Glowing In The Dark tracks ‘Kick The Devil Out’ and ‘Waking Up’, which will only be available to buy on our tour. They are giving five copies away for free – find out more in the tweet below.

We’re going to give 5 free copies away to early buyers of tickets for each date on the tour – if you want to be in with a chance to win them: 1) Tag 3 friends & RT this tweet.

2) Purchase a ticket to the show.

3) Screenshot your proof of purchase.

4) DM us your screenshot. pic.twitter.com/9spidZFuLk — django django (@thedjangos) April 21, 2021

Django Django 2021 tour dates:

OCTOBER

Saturday 09 – Belfast – Limelight

Sunday 10 – Dublin – The Academy

Monday 11 – Leeds – University

Tuesday 12 – Sheffied – The Leadmill

Thursday 14 – Manchester – Manchester Cathedral

Friday 15 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room

Saturday 16 – Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union

Monday 18 – Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory

Tuesday 19 – Cardiff – The Tramshed

Wednesday 20 – Bristol – SWX

Friday 22 – London – Exhibition London

Saturday 23 – Brighton – CHALK

NOVEMBER

Monday 01 – Brussels – Botanique

Tuesday 02 – Tourcoing – Le Grand Mix

Thursday 04 – Paris – Elysee Montmarte

Friday 05 – Cologne – Gebaude 9

Saturday 06 – Amsterdam – Paradiso

Monday 08 – Copenhagen – Vega

Tuesday 09 – Hamburg – Knust

Thursday 11 – Berlin – Metropol

Friday 12 – Warsaw – Niebo

Saturday 13 – Prague – Meet Factory

Sunday 14 – Munich – Ampere

Tuesday 16 – Milan – Generalli

Wednesday 17 – Zurich – Mascotte

Thursday 18 – Lyon – L’Epicerie Moderne

In a four-star review of the band’s latest album, NME’s Will Richards wrote: “Among an album that often wonders pleasantly but somewhat aimlessly through a dreamland, two moments elevate it higher. Firstly, Charlotte Gainsbourg‘s floaty vocals on ‘Waking Up’ provide a welcome new texture.

Advertisement

“Then there’s the album’s huge, direct hammerblow of a title track. Backed by a UK garage-adjacent beat, it’s a propulsive thrash towards the dancefloor, and one to add to the ever-growing playlist of songs that are just begging to be played at festivals and in clubs, when we’re finally allowed back in those sweaty rooms. Until then, lay back and begin the journey to wherever you please.”