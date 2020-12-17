Django Django drop Hot Chip remix of ‘Glowing In The Dark’

Django Django have unveiled a new remix of their recent single and forthcoming album’s title track, ‘Glowing In The Dark’, reimagined by Hot Chip.

Compared with the sonic elasticity of its template (released last month), ‘Glowing In The Dark (Hot Chip remix)’ is a little more off-kilter and psychedelic.

In a press statement, Hot Chip said of their contribution: “We were stoked out of our minds to get our hands on this track from Django Django; so strong and fun and addictive!”

Django Django shared similar sentiments.

“We’ve been huge fans of Hot Chip from the beginning and had the pleasure of supporting them live a few times now so we’re really chuffed to have a remix from them,” the band said.

‘Glowing In The Dark (Hot Chip remix)’ was released today (December 17) with an official music video. In it, retro images and neon colours create the action, with a singular but changing eye interjecting at the centre of many of the frames.

Watch the trippy music video for Hot Chip’s take below:

Django Django’s upcoming fourth studio album ‘Glowing in the Dark’ – set for release February 12, 2021 – is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Marble Skies’.

On it, Django Django have collaborated with a variety of artists, including Charlotte Gainsbourg and Braulio Amadio.

The new album will also feature the band’s September release, ‘Spirals’, which marked their first new music in two years. At the time, Django Django said it served as a “glimpse of what’s to come”.