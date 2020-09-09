Joe Keery has released his latest single under his solo music moniker Djo — listen to ‘Keep Your Head Up’ below.

The Stranger Things star has returned to music with his first new material since the September 2019 release of his debut solo album ‘Twenty Twenty’.

Described in a press release as “a much-needed bolt of positivity in an otherwise dark time”, ‘Keep Your Head Up’ showcases Keery mixing the psych-pop influences heard on previous Djo material with elements of Prince and George Clinton-influenced funk.

You can hear Djo’s ‘Keep Your Head Up’ below.

Keery had been planning to tour Djo throughout 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put an end to those plans and instead inspired Keery to return to the studio. Further Djo material is now expected to follow “in the coming months”.

Keery will be joining The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne later this evening (September 9) for a virtual “in conversation” event with The Talkhouse.

Speaking to NME last month about Djo, Keery confirmed that he was once again working with his collaborator Adam Thein.

“We’ve been cranking away, working on another group of songs to hopefully put out another record in the next year or two,” he said. Asked about his current influences, the actor and musician said that he’d been enjoying “watching a bunch of the Hayao Miyazaki movies, and all the music that’s in those movies is so incredible.

“And honestly… Jack Johnson a fair amount, which is kind of funny.”