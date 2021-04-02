News Music News

DMA'S announce details of special livestream gig from Sydney

The band will perform from the Carriageworks venue in Sydney

By Will Richards
DMA'S
Thomas O'Dell of DMA's performs at The SSE Hydro on November 15, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns.

DMA’S have announced details of a special livestreamed show from their hometown of Sydney – get all the details below.

The band, who released new album ‘THE GLOW’ last summer, will take to the Carriageworks venue on May 29, promising a career-spanning set. It comes after the Australian band released their ‘Live At Brixton’ live album, which celebrated the one year anniversary of their sold-out London O2 Academy Brixton show.

In a statement announcing the gig, the band said: “After such a long time without playing shows we are really excited to announce a worldwide online concert which will be filmed in our hometown of Sydney. We are really looking forward to playing to a crowd again, and hope it fills the gap until we can all be united at shows again.”

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

The news of the livestreamed gig comes after DMA’S rescheduled their forthcoming UK tour dates on the back of ‘THE GLOW’.

The Australian trio, who were originally set to play in the UK last autumn before dates were moved to April 2021, have now moved the April dates to October.

See their upcoming UK tour dates below:

JULY 2021
10th – Leeds, Millenium Square
11th – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

AUGUST 2021
4th – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Times Square
6th – Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens

OCTOBER 2021
21st – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR
22nd – Hull, Bonus Arena
23rd – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Times Square
25th – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
27th – Bath, Pavilion
29th – London, Alexandra Palace
30th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Reviewing ‘THE GLOW’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Making music for the whole room to enjoy rather than just the sweaty lads in the pit – and all while refusing to water down the band’s renowned fiery lust for life – ‘THE GLOW’ is a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.

“A bold step forward that sees DMA’S coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new. After all, as its lead single’s title affirms, life is a game of changing.”

