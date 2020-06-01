GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

DMA’S and Tim Burgess to hold listening party for their second album ‘For Now’

Going ahead this Saturday

By Jackson Langford
DMA'S. Credit: Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images

Tim Burgess and DMA’S have announced a new listening party for the band’s second album, ‘For Now’, which will take place later this week.

This edition of #TimsTwitterListeningParty will go ahead at 1pm BST, or 10pm AEST, on Saturday June 6.

Advertisement

This is the second listening party the band have co-hosted from isolation with Tim Burgess, after hosting one for their 2016 debut album, ‘Hill’s End’, early last month.

Burgess has hosted several of these parties with other artists, including Joy Division’s Peter Hook, The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Foals.

“It’s an inclusive thing and it’s fun, which is something we need to have,” Burgess told NME previously.

“It’s at 10pm for a reason, as a distraction from the Ten O’Clock News – anyone can watch the news at any other time of the day, so it’s not a protest. It’s less than 45 minutes, everyone seems to be able to say what they wanna say, it’s a great way for fans to find out what goes on behind the making of an album.”

‘For Now’ was released in 2018 and featured singles like ‘Dawning’, ‘In The Air’ and ‘The End’.

Advertisement

DMA’S are on the cusp of releasing their highly anticipated third album, ‘The Glow’, due out July 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.