DMA’s announce ‘Live At The Seaside’ summer shows

DMA’s have announced details of their ‘Live At The Seaside’ summer shows in the UK.

The Australian trio have added to their growing tour schedule for 2022, which already includes slots at TRSNMT, Neighbourhood Weekender and the inaugural Neck of the Woods Festival, with this new announcement.

DMA’s will play two seaside headline shows in July, with the band set to perform at Winter Gardens in Margate on July 8 before they head up north to Scarborough for a show at the Spa Grand Hall on July 9.

Tickets for DMA’s’ ‘Live At The Seaside’ shows will go on general sale here from 10am on Friday (February 25).

DMA’s most recent release, the ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ EP, was released back in August 2021.

Speaking to NME last year, guitarist Johnny Took said that the sound of the EP could be a sign of things to come on the band’s forthcoming fourth album.

“When you have an experience like making this EP, it’s amazing how much you learn about yourself. It makes you realise where you’re at and what path of music you want to write,” he reflected.

“I want to work with a big producer on the next record, but I don’t want to forget the parts of going back to our roots and the noise and anarchy that we’ve made in some of these tracks on the EP. It was us checking in with ourselves a bit – not getting too carried away and going too far down the pop road, or something like that.”