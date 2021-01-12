DMA’S announce new live album ‘Live At Brixton’

DMA’S have announced a new live album, ‘Live At Brixton’, celebrating the one year anniversary of their sold out London O2 Academy Brixton show.

‘Live At Brixton’ is due out Friday March 5, exactly a year on from their headlining London concert which happened just before the coronavirus pandemic halted touring for the foreseeable future.

To celebrate the announcement, DMA’S have unveiled the first single from the album ‘Lay Down (Live At Brixton)’. ‘Lay Down’ originally appeared on the band’s debut album, ‘Hills End’.

Watch the performance of ‘Lay Down (Live At Brixton)’ below.

DMA’S will also be releasing ‘Live At Brixton’ on a limited edition, double vinyl LP in a ‘smoked pink’ colour, which features all 16 songs the band performed at the concert.

The Sydney band’s most recent album ‘THE GLOW’ dropped in July of last year. In a review of the album, NME‘s Ali Shutler called it “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence…a bold step forward that sees DMA’S coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new.”

The band recently had to reschedule their UK tour, which is now slated to go ahead this coming April. In addition, they’ve been announced as one of the acts playing Newcastle’s Live From Times Square concert series, alongside Pixies and Becky Hill.