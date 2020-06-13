DMA’s announce UK “album release” show for October

DMA’s will return to the UK to play a new “album release” show in October, it has been confirmed.

The band are currently set to release their latest record ‘The Glow’ on July 10 after it was postponed from its original April release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today (June 13), Kingston-Upon-Thames’ Banquet Records announced they would host a gig with the Australian trio at local venue Pryzm on October 22.

However, they added the caveat that the pandemic could force them to postpone the show. “Life is a game of changing,” they wrote on Twitter. “If UK live events are not possible by then, this will be rearranged as soon as safe to do so.”

Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Monday (June 15) from Banquet’s website.

The show follows the band rescheduling their May UK dates for October 2020. The run of gigs includes a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Meanwhile, DMA’s frontman Tommy O’Dell recently shared a stripped-back version of ‘The Glow’’s title track. The singer performed the song in self-isolation, posting the footage on the band’s Facebook page.

Speaking to NME Australia in March, the band said ‘The Glow’ boasted an eclectic mix of sounds. “We knew this record needed to be the record where we did push ourselves,” O’Dell said. “There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ‘80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”