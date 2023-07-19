DMA’s announce winter 2023 UK tour

DMA’s have announced plans for a UK tour, kicking off later this year. Check out a list of tour dates below.

The upcoming UK dates will see the Sydney-based trio make 10 stops across the UK this December, including two back-to-back slots in the capital.

Kicking off on December 5, the trio – comprised of Tommy O’Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took – will start the UK leg of the tour in Norwich with a show at the University of East Anglia, before making stops in Southampton, Nottingham and Liverpool.

From there, a gig at the O2 Academy in Bristol will take place on December 11, followed by a run of dates in Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester.

The final dates of the 2023 winter tour will be held at HERE at Outernet in London, with two shows lined up for Sunday, December 17 and Monday, December 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 21) at 10am BST and will be available here. Find a full list of venues below.

DMA’S UK tour dates are:

DECEMBER

5 – University of East Anglia, Norwich

6 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7 – Rock City, Nottingham

9 – University Mountford Hall, Liverpool

11 – O2 Academy, Bristol

12 – Great Hall, Cardiff University, Cardiff

14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – Warehouse Aviva Studios, Manchester

17 – HERE at Outernet, London

18 – HERE at Outernet, London

The upcoming tour dates will follow on from the band’s biggest UK headline show to date at the OVO Arena Wembley this April, as well as their stint appearing as special guests to The Courteeners in front of 50,000 fans at Heaton Park.

The shows are also set to celebrate the release of their latest album ‘How Many Dreams?’, which arrived earlier this year.

Their fourth full-length album, the LP followed on from 2020’s ‘The Glow’, and saw the members find a balance between electronic dance elements, alongside guitar rock and punk. It also received a three-star review from NME, with Thomas Smith writing: “If there ever was a moment for DMA’s to really commit to a sound, and to do so fearlessly, it would be on album four – frustratingly, it feels like they’ve held back at points.”

“This isn’t entirely a wasted opportunity, though. ‘How Many Dreams?’ is ambitious and catchy enough to satiate old fans and realign the narrative for those who may have written DMA’s off,” It continued. “But it’s hard to not leave feeling that this was their moment, and they’ve only grabbed it with one hand.”