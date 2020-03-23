DMA’S delay release of new album, ‘The Glow’

Sydney trio DMA’S have announced their new album ‘The Glow’ will not arrive next month as previously scheduled.

The record, which had been due for release on April 24, will now be released July 10, the band announced on social media today (March 23).

“Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone its release,” the band explained. “All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay [in] the release, we will have new music for you soon – stay safe.”

DMA’S had previously teased ‘The Glow’ with the singles ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’. The latter received a remix by British dance duo Orbital earlier this month.

‘The Glow’, which comes two years after the last DMA’S album ‘For Now’, marks an expansion of the band’s sound beyond Britpop revival.

DMA’S are slated to tour the UK and Ireland in support of ‘The Glow’ in May. There is no word as to whether these tour dates will be affected by the album’s postponed release date.

The expanded DMA’S sound on ‘The Glow’ stems from the band’s collaboration with producer Stuart Price, guitarist Johnny Took told NME in an interview at Laneway Festival in Melbourne.

“Working with [‘The Glow’ producer] Stuart Price was really great, because it allowed us to try stuff that was different from DMA’S,” Took said.

“We didn’t want to make a record that sounded like either of the first two did. As much as we love the jangly, pop melody guitar thing, which is still on this record in bits, it’s nice to be able to change it up and to work with someone of Stuart’s calibre who’s tremendously inspiring to work with as well.”