DMA’s forced to reschedule more UK and Ireland tour dates

DMA’s have been forced to once again reschedule a host of their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.

The Australian band had initially hoped to tour on these shores in 2020, before the dates were moved to April this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to continuing coronavirus restrictions, the gigs were then moved to this summer with a headline tour planned for October.

While their previously announced October headline tour dates remain unaffected, DMA’s have confirmed today (July 9) that their summer UK shows will no longer be going ahead.

The band’s headline outdoor gigs at the Manchester Castlefield Bowl, Leeds’ Millennium Square and Edinburgh’s Princess Gardens have all been cancelled, with DMA’s set to perform special indoor shows in these cities in November instead. Ticketholders for these shows will be contacted by their original ticket agent with further details.

DMA’s’ two Dublin shows that were planned for August have also been moved to November, while their August gig at Newcastle Times Square has been cancelled. Ticketholders for the axed Newcastle show can either choose to receive a refund or exchange their tickets for the band’s headline show at the city’s Hit The North Festival on October 23.

“We’re gutted that we aren’t able to come over and play the UK this summer. We’d been trying to make it work and were all ready to go, but the recent festival situation means it’s no longer feasible,” DMA’s said in a statement.

“We really appreciate some of you have been holding tickets for well over a year, and we hope you agree that rather than wait yet another year we move the summer headline shows onto our autumn tour and into some great indoor venues. This way we get to see you a whole lot sooner! Thank you for your patience and we can’t wait to get over in October.”

You can see DMA’s rescheduled UK and Ireland tour schedule for 2021 below, and find more details here.

October 2021

18 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange (rescheduled Princess Gardens show)

19 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange (rescheduled Princess Gardens show)

21 – Norwich, UEA

22 – Hull, Bonus Arena

23 – Newcastle, Hit The North Festival

25 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall (SOLD OUT)

27 – Bath, Pavilion

29 – London, Alexandra Palace

30 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

November 2021

1 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (rescheduled Castlefield Bowl show)

2 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (rescheduled Castlefield Bowl show)

3 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse (rescheduled Castlefield Bowl show)

10 – Leeds, O2 Academy (rescheduled Millennium Square show)

11 – Leeds, O2 Academy (rescheduled Millennium Square show)

13 – Dublin, The Academy (rescheduled / SOLD OUT)

14 – Dublin, The Academy (rescheduled / SOLD OUT)