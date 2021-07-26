DMA’s have expanded their massive 2021 autumn tour

DMA‘s have announced six additional shows for their forthcoming autumn tour of the UK and Ireland.
New gigs in Greenock, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and Belfast mean that the band will now play 22 shows across October and November.
DMA’s now open the tour with an intimate show at the 450-capacity Greenock Town Hall in Scotland, and conclude it at Belfast’s Limelight. Overall they’ll play to 65,000 people on the tour.
DMA’s will play the following shows. New additions are marked with a *:
OCTOBER, 2021
Sunday 17 – Greenock, Town Hall
Monday 18-Tuesday 19 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
Thursday 21 – Norwich, UEA
Friday 22 – Hull, Bonus Arena
Saturday 23 – Newcastle, Hit The North Festival
Monday 25 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Wednesday 27 – Bath, Pavilion
Friday 29 – London, Alexandra Palace
Saturday 30 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
NOVEMBER, 2021
Monday 1-Wednesday 3 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Friday 5 – Portsmouth, Guildhall*
Saturday 6 – Cardiff, The Great Hall*
Sunday 7 – Sheffield, O2 Academy*
Monday 8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy*
Wednesday 10 – Leeds, O2 Academy
Thursday 11 – Leeds, O2 Academy
Saturday 13 – Dublin, Academy
Sunday 14 – Dublin, Academy
Tuesday 16 – Belfast, Limelight*
Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 9am BST this Friday (July 30). You can find them here, along with any remaining tickets for the other shows, most of which are sold out.
The Liverpool show will represent something of a homecoming for the Australian band. Their frontman Tommy O’Dell’s family come from the city.
The Australian band had initially hoped to play the shows in 2020, before the dates were moved to April this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to continuing restrictions, the gigs were then moved to this summer, and then again to the current autumn run.