DMA’S link up with MAY-A for ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ rework

DMA’S have linked up with fellow Sydney artist MAY-A (aka Maya Cumming) for a new version of their recent single ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’.

The new version is largely unchanged from the track DMA’S released in August, with Tommy O’Dell’s warm and homely vocals driving the acoustic ballad. Cumming pops up around the 1:20 mark, taking over from O’Dell on lead vocals for the second verse. From the next chorus onward, Cumming and O’Dell perform the song as a luminous duet.

Have a listen to the new version of ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ below:

Advertisement

“We sat down and had a writing session with MAY-A and it was obvious from the get go she was super talented,” DMA’S said today (December 17) in a press release. “A friend then sent us a vid from a MAY-A show of her covering one of our songs and we knew we had to do a collab… we’re so glad it happened!”

In her own statement, Cumming said: “I’m so psyched and flattered that DMAs considered me as a collaborator on this song. I’ve been a massive fan of theirs for such a long time, feeling blessed as hell to be a part of this!”

‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ appears on DMA’S’ recent EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’, surprise-released back in August via I OH YOU. It marked the second track from the EP to be shared as a single, following ‘We Are Midnight’, with a video being released in October.

“I think we always knew ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’ was a special song,” guitarist Johnny Took said in a press release shared alongside the video, “and of all the tracks on the EP we knew it would be more powerful in a modest arrangement. In the confusion of a ‘Junk Truck Head Fuck’, sometimes the simplest gesture is enough.”

Back in April, DMA’S teamed up with EDM producer What So Not for the rave-influenced single ‘The Change’. It followed the band’s ‘Live At Brixton’ album, which came out a month earlier alongside a live video for their track ‘Feels Like 37’.

Advertisement

The band released their third album, ‘THE GLOW’, back in July of 2020. Previewed with the singles ‘Learning Alive’, ‘Criminals’, ‘Round & Around’, and ‘Appointment’, the record earned a four-star review from NME. It was also declared one of the 25 best Australian albums of 2020, with the band’s songwriting on it described as “amplified and exaggerated”.

Meanwhile, Cumming released her debut EP as MAY-A, ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’, back in August via Arcadia / Sony. In addition to her viral hit ‘Apricots’, the seven-track record featured the singles ‘Swing Of Things’ (which later got remixed by Powfu) and ‘Daffodils’.

NME labelled ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ one of its top Australian releases for August, with writer David James Young saying: “Wunderkind pop star Maya Cumming continues her upward ascent with her debut EP, its beautifully blunt title capturing the fact that half of its songs were written about Cumming’s first girlfriend, whom she dated for a whirlwind year.”

More recently, MAY-A teamed up with fellow emerging artist Budjerah for the single ‘Talk’.