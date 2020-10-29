DMA’S release music video for ‘Round & Around’

DMA’S have released the music video for ‘Round & Around’, the penultimate track from their latest record, ‘The Glow’.

The three-piece premiered the clip at an empty Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, England. The stadium is perhaps best known as the home of Everton Football Club, the team supported by frontman Tommy O’Dell.

Most of the clip was shot thousands of kilometres away from Liverpool, in the Sydney suburb of Newtown. Watch the Steve Lattuca-directed video below:

The music video’s release continues a busy year for DMA’S. ‘The Glow’, the band’s third album, was met with favourable reviews upon its release in July.

NME gave the record a four-star review, calling it “a bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own”.

Earlier today (October 29), it was revealed that the album has been nominated for the prestigious Australian Music Prize. The winner of the prize is expected to be announced in March of next year.

Last weekend, the group performed as part of the entertainment at the AFL Grand Final in Brisbane. The show followed on from the group’s sold-out ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ tour of Sydney and Brisbane earlier this year.

In January, DMA’S will appear at Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong, alongside Tones And I, Benee and more. The group had been due to tour the UK in April of this year, however, they later rescheduled their dates for October. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted another postponement, with the trio now looking to tour the UK in April 2021.