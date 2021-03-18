DMA’s have rescheduled dates of the UK leg of their ‘The Glow’ tour due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian trio, who were originally set to play in the UK last autumn before dates were moved to April 2021, have now moved the April dates to October. By June 21, social distancing measures will no longer apply as per the government’s lockdown exit roadmap.

Original tickets for the DMA’s April remain valid, and tickets for the remainder of the tour are on sale now.

Advertisement

While the Dublin show is still to be rescheduled, the band have now added a date at Bath’s Pavilion on October 27, the tickets for which go on sale here tomorrow (March 19) at 10am.

DMAs ‘The Glow’ UK tour 2021:

JULY

Saturday 10 – Leeds, Millenium Square

Sunday 11 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

AUGUST

Wednesday 4 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Times Square

Friday 6 – Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens

OCTOBER

Thursday 21 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

Friday 22 – Hull, Bonus Arena

Saturday 23 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Times Square

Monday 25 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Wednesday 27 – Bath, Bath Pavilion

Friday 29 – London, Alexandra Palace

Saturday 30 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Our upcoming April shows have had to be rescheduled to October 2021. All tickets still valid We’ll also be adding a NEW SHOW in Bath. Tix on sale at 10am this Friday 19 March – https://t.co/GGwclVqqUv Dublin will also be rescheduled. more information asap pic.twitter.com/RsIy3oue16 — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

DMA’s released their third album ‘The Glow’ last July. In a four-star review NME‘s Ali Shutler praised it as a “hyper-charged record of dance and decadence”.

Earlier this month the Australian band released ‘Live At Brixton’, which celebrated the one year anniversary of their sold-out London O2 Academy Brixton show. The concert happened just before the coronavirus pandemic halted touring for the foreseeable future.