DMA’s reschedule dates on ‘The Glow’ UK tour

And they add a new date in Bath

By Charlotte Krol
DMA’s perform live on the UK tour at the Cambridge Corn Exchange. CREDIT: Richard Etteridge / Alamy Live News

DMA’s have rescheduled dates of the UK leg of their ‘The Glow’ tour due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian trio, who were originally set to play in the UK last autumn before dates were moved to April 2021, have now moved the April dates to October. By June 21, social distancing measures will no longer apply as per the government’s lockdown exit roadmap.

Original tickets for the DMA’s April remain valid, and tickets for the remainder of the tour are on sale now.

While the Dublin show is still to be rescheduled, the band have now added a date at Bath’s Pavilion on October 27, the tickets for which go on sale here tomorrow (March 19) at 10am.

DMAs ‘The Glow’ UK tour 2021:

JULY
Saturday 10 – Leeds, Millenium Square
Sunday 11 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

AUGUST
Wednesday 4 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Times Square
Friday 6 – Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens

OCTOBER
Thursday 21 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR
Friday 22 – Hull, Bonus Arena
Saturday 23 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Times Square
Monday 25 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Wednesday 27 – Bath, Bath Pavilion
Friday 29 – London, Alexandra Palace
Saturday 30 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

DMA’s released their third album ‘The Glow’ last July. In a four-star review NME‘s Ali Shutler praised it as a “hyper-charged record of dance and decadence”.

Earlier this month the Australian band released ‘Live At Brixton’, which celebrated the one year anniversary of their sold-out London O2 Academy Brixton show. The concert happened just before the coronavirus pandemic halted touring for the foreseeable future.

