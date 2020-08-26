DMA’s reschedule UK tour for 2021 and add huge Liverpool Arena show

DMA’s have announced rescheduled dates for their huge upcoming UK tour – see the full list of dates below.

The gigs, on the back of the band’s new album ‘The Glow’, were initially rescheduled from May back until October 2020, and have now been rescheduled once again.

The gigs will now take place in April 2021, beginning in Southampton at the Guildhall, and finishing up in Hull at the Bonus Arena.

A huge Manchester show is also set for July 11 at Castlefield Bowl, and the band have tagged a new date onto the tour, too – they’ll perform a Liverpool gig at the M&S Bank Arena on April 9.

See the full list of DMA’s rescheduled UK tour dates below.

APRIL 2021

7th – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

9th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (new date)

10th – London, Alexandra Palace

13th – Dublin, Academy

14th – Dublin, Academy

16th – Norwich, UEA

17th – Hull, Bonus Arena

JULY 2021

11th – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

Reviewing DMA’s new album ‘The Glow’, NME wrote: “Making music for the whole room to enjoy rather than just the sweaty lads in the pit – and all while refusing to water down the band’s renowned fiery lust for life – ‘The Glow’ is a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.

“A bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new. After all, as its lead single’s title affirms, life is a game of changing.”

DMA’s recently appeared on the cover of NME Australia to discuss all things ‘The Glow’.