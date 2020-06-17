DMA’S share video for ‘Learning Alive’, new song from ‘THE GLOW’ album

DMA’S have released a video for ‘Learning Alive’, a song from their upcoming album ‘THE GLOW’.

‘Learning Alive’ follows on from previously released tracks ‘The Glow’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’. Its video, released today (June 17), combines tour scenes with footage from the studio. Watch it below:

‘Learning Alive’ will appear on the third DMA’S studio album, ‘THE GLOW’, which will hit shelves and streaming services on July 10. The band had initially intended to release the album in April, however, the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to delay it until July.

The Sydney three-piece have kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic. Last weekend (June 13), they headlined virtual music concert Delivered, Live. The band appeared on the same bill as fellow Australian acts Polish Club and PLGRMS.

DMA’S also joined Tim Burgess of The Charlatans for a listening party for their second album, ‘For Now’, earlier this month (June 6). It followed on from the listening party they held for debut album ‘Hills End’ in May.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, DMA’S noted that their forthcoming album draws on a range of musical influences. “‘THE GLOW’ covers a lot of ground musically,” says guitarist Johnny Took.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”