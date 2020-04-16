DMA’S share lively title track from upcoming new album ‘The Glow’

DMA’S have shared the title track from their upcoming new album, ‘The Glow’ – listen to it below.

The Sydney trio’s third album was originally set to be released on April 24 but was pushed back to July 10 due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone its release,” the band explained in a tweet last month. “All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay [in] the release, we will have new music for you soon – stay safe.”

Advertisement

After previously teasing ‘The Glow’ with the singles ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’, DMA’S have today (April 16) released the title track from the new album.

A lively number from start to finish, frontman Tommy O’Dell said that “some parts were written when we were going through break-ups and others were written more recently when our lives were very different.”

He added: “For me it’s a snapshot of where we were and where we’re at now. That’s the reason why it’s one of my favourites.”

Meanwhile, Big Time, the new side project of DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took, have released a video for their first single, ‘It’s You’.

Advertisement

In the music video, directed by Tyson Perkins, Took “get[s] dressed, part[ies] with my mates and make[s] a video clip all in one shot”, as he summarised on Twitter.