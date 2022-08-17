DMA’S share new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announce UK shows

DMA’S have shared their new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announced a trio of UK shows for October – you can listen to the track in the below video.

After previewing its release last week, the Australian band have now returned with their first new material since 2021’s ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ EP.

Speaking about ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’, which was produced by Konstantin Kersting and Rich Costey, DMA’S guitarist Jonny Took explained: “There’s a confidence you obtain when you find someone who loves you for all your faults, quirks and obscurities.

“They make you feel like you don’t need to hide anything from anyone anymore.”

The video for DMA’S ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’, directed by Lucy Knox, has been released today (August 17) – you can watch it below.

DMA’S have also announced three headline UK shows in October, with dates set in Manchester, London and Glasgow.

Tickets for these gigs will go on general sale on Friday (August 19) at 10am from here. You can see DMA’S upcoming tour dates below.

October

29 – The Roundhouse, London

30 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

31 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

DMA’S will play at Reading & Leeds Festival next weekend, with the band set to perform on the same day as headliners Halsey and The 1975.

The bill also features Run The Jewels, Bastille, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Pale Waves. Any remaining tickets are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).