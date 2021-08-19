DMA’S surprise-release new EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’

DMA’S have surprise-released a new EP titled ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’, marking their first new original music since third album ‘THE GLOW’ arrived last year.

The four-track EP was produced by the band themselves, and recorded with Dylan Adams, who also engineered the trio’s 2014 self-titled debut EP. It’s led by the single ‘We Are Midnight’, which the trio described in a statement as “a noisy guitar pop explosion that brings us back to our roots”.

Listen to the EP below:

In a statement, the band’s Johnny Took elaborated on how ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ sees them returning to their roots more broadly.

“This EP was in the natural trajectory that you can sometimes take in a band,” commented Took. “You work with different producers, and you want to keep changing, but there’s also something in your core that pulls you back. It’s cool to get back to your roots sometimes.”

DMA’S released their third studio album, ‘THE GLOW’, back in July of last year. Since then, they’ve also released a live album, ‘Live at Brixton’. That arrived back in March, celebrating the one-year anniversary of their sold-out London O2 Academy Brixton show.

The band are set to kick off a run of UK and Ireland dates in October, playing 22 dates – more details on that here.