Australian band DMA’S have shared details of a UK and Ireland tour in support of their newly announced third album ‘THE GLOW’.

The group will headline shows in Hull, Southampton, Norwich, Dublin and London from May to July, one London gig of which is at Alexandra Palace on May 23.

The tour also incorporates Live At Leeds festival on May 2 and Hit The North Festival the following day.

Tickets for DMA’S headline dates go on sale at 9am GMT on February 7.

In other live news, the band will play an Australian bushfires relief benefit concert on March 5 at ULU in London.

DMA’S UK and Ireland tour dates 2020:

MARCH

05– LONDON ULU

06 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

MAY

01 – HULL Bonus Arena

05 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

06 – NORWICH UEA

08 –DUBLIN Academy

23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

JULY

09 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

To coincide with ‘THE GLOW’ news, DMA’S have released a new single entitled ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’.

It premiered yesterday (January 30) on triple j’s Good Nights and as well as on BBC Radio 1, which hears the band pay homage to ’90s rave music and move further away from their Britpop-inspired sound.

An accompanying music video has also been released, with director Bill Bleakley noting that it was “filmed… like a documentary, with a tiny crew.”

“For me, this clip feels like a snapshot in time for this group of friends,” he said.