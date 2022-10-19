DMA’S announce 2023 UK tour behind new album ‘How Many Dreams?’

Fresh from announcing their fourth album, ‘How Many Dreams?’, DMA’S have shared details of a UK tour booked to go down next April.

The run will kick off in Cambridge on Wednesday April 5, with shows in Exeter and Bournemouth to follow in quick succession. They’ll round that week out with a gig in Aylesbury on Sunday April 9, before rolling on to Wolverhampton, Lincoln, Bradford, Middlesbrough and Dundee over the following week.

From there, the Australian indie rockers will play in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Manchester, before wrapping up the tour in London on Friday April 21. Fans can get early access to tickets by buying the new record on DMA’S official store before 6pm BST next Monday. Tickets go on general sale next Thursday and Friday (October 27-28) at 5pm BST. Find more info on DMA’S UK tour tickets here.

The upcoming tour will come just a short while after DMA’S play a trio of UK shows in support of recent single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ (which will appear on ‘How Many Dreams?’). They’ll take to London’s Roundhouse on Saturday October 29, Manchester Academy on Sunday 30, and the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Monday 31. Find tickets for those shows here.

‘How Many Dreams?’ will be out on March 31, 2023 via I OH YOU. Speaking to NME about the record, DMA’S’ Johnny Took said: “We were finding our feet with a more modern sound on [2019’s] ‘The Glow’. With ‘How Many Dreams’, we really nailed that down and experiments with a lot of different sounds and different genres. It’s a great blend of the three things we love, which are rock’n’roll tunes, pop singalongs and electronic music.”

In addition to ‘The Glow’, DMA’S’ fourth album follows last year’s surprise EP, ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’.

DMA’S’ 2023 UK tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 5 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Thursday 6 – Exeter, Great Hall @ Exeter University

Friday 7 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sunday 9 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Monday 10 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

Wednesday 12 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed

Thursday 13 – Bradford, St. George’s Hall

Saturday 15 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall

Sunday 16 – Dundee, Fat Sams

Monday 17 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Wednesday 19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday 20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday 21 – London, O2 Academy Brixton