DMX cancels upcoming shows as he checks himself into rehab

A statement thanked his fans for their continued support

DMX has cancelled a series of upcoming shows after it was announced that he has checked himself into rehab.

Communicated via an Instagram post put out by a member of X’s team, the statement read: “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

DMX has struggled with substance abuse for many years. He was arrested in 2010 for regularly using drugs and violating the conditions of his probation, and had his jail sentence extended in 2011 due to drug possession behind bars.

In October, 2011, he claimed that he had finally conquered his drug addiction, saying he had “let the cocaine go” in order to help him be a better father to his children.

In 2017, he canceled three shows in California in order to check into a rehab facility. Later that same year while on house arrest for tax evasion, he continued to work on his issues by checking into another substance abuse facility in New England.

DMX was released from prison in January after serving time following a guilty plea he entered for federal tax evasion charges in November 2017.

Since being released, X has kept himself busy. His comeback has included a 20th anniversary tour of his classic debut album ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’, performances at major festivals such as SXSW and Rolling Loud: Miami, and a high-profile interview with GQ.

In the interview he spoke on a number of topics (including his favourite rappers and his observations about Sunday Service) while also confirming that he had signed to Def Jam Records and would be releasing the new music he’s been working on through them.

DMX has not confirmed which rehabilitation facility he has admitted himself to or when he’ll be back. He was scheduled to perform at a Three-6-Mafia reunion concert last night (October 12) in Memphis and Day 2 of Rolling Loud in New York today (October 13).