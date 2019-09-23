DMX names his current favourite rappers and details “joyful” Sunday Service with Kanye West

The New York rapper was speaking in his first interview since being released from prison in January

DMX has spoken about his current favourite rappers and explained more about his “joyful” involvement in one of Kanye West‘s Sunday Service sessions in a rare new interview.

The rapper was released from prison earlier this year after serving time following a guilty plea he entered for federal tax evasion charges in November 2017.

In his first interview since leaving prison, DMX has spoken to GQ on a number of topics (including his favourite rappers and his observations about Sunday Service) while also confirming that he has signed to Def Jam Records to release the new music that he’s currently working on.

Asked about “some of the new artists” he likes, the 48-year-old replied: “Kendrick [Lamar] is dope. J. Cole. Ya know, lyricists.” He also named Jimmy Spicer, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Slick Rick and Kool G Rap among the rappers who have inspired him the most.

Quizzed about his Sunday Service experience back in March, where he powerfully led the congregation in prayer, DMX revealed that he went along at West’s invitation.

“I wouldn’t call it a church service. There’s no word,” he said. “It’s joyful, which God says to do. We about to make a joyful noise. I enjoyed it. It was moving. I didn’t know what to expect, though. I didn’t know what to expect.”

West is set to release his new album ‘Jesus Is King’ this Friday (September 27), a record that seems very likely to be inspired by the religious themes of his Sunday Service live sessions.