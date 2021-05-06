DMX said he was thankful for “every moment” of his life in final interview

DMX said he was thankful for “every moment” of his life during his final ever interview.

As previously reported, the late rapper spoke to US channel TV One for an episode of the network’s Uncensored series earlier this year, which is due to air on May 16.

TV One has now shared a clip ahead of its airing, which sees DMX reflecting on how grateful he was to be able to launch a career in music. You can view the video below.

Advertisement

“I’m going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment,” he said. “It’s those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are.”

With more than 74 million records sold worldwide, DMX holds a legacy as one of hip hop’s best-selling artists. #DMXUncensored airs on Sunday, May 16 at 8P/7C. Watch a preview here: https://t.co/MTCGGeIQOB pic.twitter.com/DcghV9qXcf — TV One (@tvonetv) May 5, 2021

The interview was shot just “just three weeks before his passing”, according to the network.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50. He was first hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care.

The likes of Eve, Swizz Beatz, T.I., Meek Mill, Shaquille O’Neal, Lebron James, Viola Davis, Ice-T, Talib Kweli, Power actor Omari Hardwick and Lil Wayne all paid tribute to the rapper in the aftermath of his death.

DMX’s memorial service took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York on April 24.

Advertisement

‘DMX: A Celebration of Life’ saw a number of high-profile guests in attendance including rappers Nas and Swizz Beats, who both gave speeches at the event. Also in attendance was Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On – members and signees of the hip-hop collective and record label Ruff Ryders that boosted DMX’s early career.