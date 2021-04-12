DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons shares heartfelt tribute to late rapper

DMX‘s ex-wife Tashera Simmons has paid tribute to the late rapper following his death last week at the age of 50.

The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack the previous week.

Among the many people who paid tribute to DMX over the weekend was Tashera Simmons, who was married to DMX between 1998 and 2012. The couple had four children together and remained on good terms following their divorce.

Posting on Instagram to mark her 50th birthday on Saturday (April 10), Simmons shared a selection of images from her life, including moments from her childhood and snaps of herself and DMX together.

“I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life without celebrating the life of one of the most important person [sic] in the world to me, my Ex-husband,” she wrote in reference to the late rapper.

In a voiceover for her Instagram post, Simmons said: “Happy, happy birthday to me. April 10, 1971. Wow, what a ride. What a journey.

“As I close up the last 50 years of my life, I rejoice and I thank God for everything it has taught me. The journey that it took me through. The hurt, the pain, the triumph, the resistance, the resilience, the learning lessons, the relationships, the power.”

Simmons continued: “I celebrate my life today, grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

The likes of Swizz Beatz, Power star Omari Hardwick and Ice Cube have also paid tribute to DMX following the news of his death.